January 19, 2017 / 5:38 PM / 7 months ago

Saudi British Bank Q4 net profit falls 35 pct, misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Saudi British Bank (SABB), the kingdom's sixth-largest bank by assets, posted a 35 percent drop in its fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, missing analysts' forecasts.

The bank, an affiliate of HSBC Holdings, said it made 607 million riyals ($161.9 million) in the three months ending Dec. 31, compared with 939 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

Three analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the bank to post an average net profit of 1.02 billion riyals for the quarter.

$1 = 3.7492 riyals Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Susan Thomas

