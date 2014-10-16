FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi British Bank Q3 net profit rises 25.2 pct
#Credit Markets
October 16, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

Saudi British Bank Q3 net profit rises 25.2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Saudi British Bank, the kingdom’s fifth-largest listed lender by assets, posted a 25.2 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, in line with analysts’ forecasts as operating income increased.

The bank, an affiliate of HSBC Holdings, said it made a profit of 1.06 billion riyals ($282.6 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 845.8 million riyals in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast the bank would make a quarterly net profit of 1.05 billion riyals.

The bank attributed the rise in quarterly profit to higher operating income, which increased 12.1 percent to 1.65 billion riyals from a year earlier, without elaborating.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results.

Quarterly profit from special commissions increased 8.4 percent to 1.03 billion riyals from the same period a year ago.

Loans and advances at the end of September stood at 116.7 billion riyals, up 8.2 percent on the same point of 2013, while deposits rose 10.6 percent to 143.7 billion riyals over the same period. ($1 = 3.7511 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
