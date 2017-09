DUBAI, May 28 (Reuters) - Saudi British Bank (SABB) has completed a private placement of 10-year, 1.5 billion riyal ($400 million) subordinated Tier 2 sukuk callable in five years, it said in a bourse statement on Thursday.

The announcement confirmed a report by Reuters earlier this month.

The Sukuk carries a semiannual profit of 6 months SIBOR + 1.30 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Matt Smith)