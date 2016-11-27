FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Vietnam's biggest brewer to make market debut on Dec. 6 - paper
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 27, 2016 / 11:51 AM / 9 months ago

Vietnam's biggest brewer to make market debut on Dec. 6 - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam's biggest brewer Sabeco is scheduled to make its debut on the Ho Chi Minh stock exchange (HoSE) on Dec. 6 at a price of 110,000 dong per share, the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper quoted the firm's chairman as saying.

That date is earlier than the initial plan of Dec. 12.

HoSE gave approval on Friday for the state-owned firm to be listed on the exchange with registered capital of 6.4 trillion dong, HoSE said in a statement on its official website.

Sabeco reported third-quarter net profit of 4.5 billion dong, up 20 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.