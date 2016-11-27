Vietnam's biggest brewer to make market debut on Dec. 6 - paper

HANOI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam's biggest brewer Sabeco is scheduled to make its debut on the Ho Chi Minh stock exchange (HoSE) on Dec. 6 at a price of 110,000 dong per share, the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper quoted the firm's chairman as saying.

That date is earlier than the initial plan of Dec. 12.

HoSE gave approval on Friday for the state-owned firm to be listed on the exchange with registered capital of 6.4 trillion dong, HoSE said in a statement on its official website.

Sabeco reported third-quarter net profit of 4.5 billion dong, up 20 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Mark Potter)