Vietnam's top brewer Sabeco wins listing approval - state newspapers
#Basic Materials
September 27, 2016 / 1:20 AM / a year ago

Vietnam's top brewer Sabeco wins listing approval - state newspapers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s biggest beer producer Sabeco has won government approval to list shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the nation’s largest bourse, state-run newspapers reported on Tuesday.

State-owned Sabeco, as the Saigon Beer, Alcohol, Beverage Corp is known, is valued by the government at $2 billion and was first earmarked for privatisation in 2008. The brewer plans to select a consultant firm to advise on the listing, the official Tien Phong (Vanguard) newspaper said, citing the approval from the Industry and Trade Ministry.

Officials at Sabeco, brewer of Bia Saigon and 333 beers, were not immediately available for comment.

The brewer has received expressions of partnership interest from several major foreign brewers since it was first slated for privatisation. The selloff, however, has been repeatedly delayed. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

