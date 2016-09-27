FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Vietnam's top brewer Sabeco to list on Ho Chi Minh bourse by Dec - official
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 27, 2016 / 2:15 AM / a year ago

Vietnam's top brewer Sabeco to list on Ho Chi Minh bourse by Dec - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam's largest beer producer Sabeco has secured government approval to list shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, a government official said on Tuesday, with a listing expected by December.

Ho Chi Minh City-based Sabeco, or fully known as the Saigon Beer, Alcohol, Beverage Corp, is valued at $2 billion by the government and is known for its Bia Saigon and 333 beers,

"The approval has been granted," Phan Dang Tuat, head of the Industry and Trade Ministry's enterprise renovation and development committee, told Reuters, confirming earlier state media reports.

"(Sabeco) has 10 to 12 weeks to debut, depending on the consultative contract," he added, referring to Sabeco's plans to hire a consultant firm to advise on the listing.

Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.