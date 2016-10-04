Listings by Vietnamese brewers could be delayed to Q1 2017

HANOI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The domestic stock market debuts of Vietnamese brewers Sabeco and Habeco, initially scheduled by the end of this year, could be delayed until the first quarter of 2017, a government minister said on Tuesday.

"The possibility for these two firms to make share listing in 2016 is difficult," Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Hoang Quoc Vuong told a news briefing broadcast live by the government's website.

"But their listings, if (there is) any delay, will be within the first quarter of 2017," Vuong said. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Mark Potter)