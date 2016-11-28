FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Vietnamese brewer Sabeco to list Dec. 6 at market value of $3.1 bln
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
November 28, 2016 / 8:15 AM / 9 months ago

Vietnamese brewer Sabeco to list Dec. 6 at market value of $3.1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam's top brewer Sabeco will make its stock market debut on Dec. 6 at 110,000 dong ($4.85) a share, valuing the company at $3.1 billion, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange said on Monday.

The statement from the exchange confirmed an earlier report by state media on Sunday.

The listing would make Sabeco, formally known as the Saigon Beer, Alcohol, Beverage Corp, the fifth biggest firm by market value in Vietnam. ($1 = 22,700 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.