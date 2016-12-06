FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Vietnam brewer Sabeco's shares jump 20 pct on debut in thin volume
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 6, 2016 / 2:41 AM / 9 months ago

Vietnam brewer Sabeco's shares jump 20 pct on debut in thin volume

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Shares of Sabeco, Vietnam's biggest brewer, jumped the maximum allowed 20 percent in thin volume on debut on Tuesday to hit 132,000 dong ($5.8), data from the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange showed.

The shares of Sabeco, or Saigon Beer, Alcohol, Beverage Corporation, rose from an opening price of 110,000 dong. Just 3,000 shares were traded initially, the data showed. The bourse allowed the stock price to move a maximum of 20 percent either side of the starting price on its debut day. ($1=22,710 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.