REFILE-Vietnam's Sabeco projects 2015 net profit at $151 mln
May 28, 2015 / 4:31 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Vietnam's Sabeco projects 2015 net profit at $151 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to correct typo in second par)

HO CHI MINH CITY, May 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s biggest brewer Sabeco on Thursday said its net profit this year would rise 8 percent to 3.29 trillion dong ($151 million) due to higher output and lower production costs.

The maker of Bia Saigon said in a report to shareholders it planned a 17 percent rise in alcohol output this year to 1.63 million litres, while beer output would edge up 2 percent to 1.42 billion litres.

Formally known as Saigon Beer, Alcohol, Beverage Corporation, the Ho Chi Minh City-based firm has been approached by foreign companies interested in buying stakes, including Thai Beverage PCL. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Writing by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
