Brazil water-sewer utility Sabesp mulls sale of local notes -exec

SAO PAULO, March 26 (Reuters) - Cia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SA, Brazil’s largest water and sewage utility, is considering selling real-denominated local notes as early as this year, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

Proceeds from the transaction could be used to refinance maturing obligations, Mario Sampaio, finance director and head of investor relations, said at an event in São Paulo. Sabesp, as the company is commonly known, is controlled by the state of São Paulo, Brazil’s richest province. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by David Gregorio)