UPDATE 1-Brazil water and sewer utility Sabesp eyes sale of local notes

SAO PAULO, March 26 (Reuters) - Cia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SA, Brazil’s largest water and sewage utility, is considering selling real-denominated notes on local debt markets as early as this year, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

Proceeds from the transaction could be used to refinance maturing obligations, Mario Sampaio, liability management director and head of investor relations, said at an event in São Paulo. Management is looking at such a deal to stretch out debt maturities, Sampaio added.

Sabesp, as the company is commonly known, is controlled by the state of São Paulo, Brazil’s richest province.

Part of the reason Sabesp might tap local debt markets is that global turmoil would make it harder for corporate borrowers to access bond markets overseas, Sampaio said. Foreign currency-denominated debt represented 39 percent of Sabesp’s borrowings as of the end of September, the executive said.

