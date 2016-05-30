FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Saudi's SABIC agrees petrochemicals project with China's Shenhua
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 30, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Saudi's SABIC agrees petrochemicals project with China's Shenhua

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

DUBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), one of the world’s largest petrochemicals groups, said on Monday it had signed an agreement with Shenhua Ningxia Coal Industry Group to build a petrochemical complex in China.

SABIC said in a statement the joint project would be a “greenfield petrochemical complex” located in the Ningxia Hui Region of China and would help the Saudi company diversify its feedstock sources.

“The joint venture would benefit from its location in Ningxia and utilize locally available coal feedstocks to be supplied by SNCG,” SABIC said. The Chinese company is a unit of Shenhua Group Corporation Limited.

No financial details or time frame for the project were given. SABIC said the companies would now work on getting approvals from Chinese authorities for the complex.

SABIC said the plans were part of its ongoing strategy to diversify its operations geographically and to seek investments that would open up the company to new markets.

The China-based complex would also help SABIC get its feedstock from a wider variety of sources, it said.

“This protects SABIC against the fluctuations and cyclical movements in feedstock price in the international markets, which helps ensure a profitable growth strategy,” SABIC Chairman and Chief Executive Yousef al-Benyan said in the statement. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.