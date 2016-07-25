FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Saudi's SABIC says studying petchems JV with Exxon Mobil affiliate
July 25, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

Saudi's SABIC says studying petchems JV with Exxon Mobil affiliate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), one of the world's largest petrochemicals groups, said on Monday it is studying launching a jointly-owned petrochemicals complex with an affiliate of Exxon Mobil.

The project, to be located on the United States' Gulf Coast, will include an ethylene production unit which will supply ethylene to other units to produce ethylene derivatives, SABIC said in the statement.

The two parties will conduct studies before making a final investment decision, said SABIC. It did not name the Exxon Mobil affiliate. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

