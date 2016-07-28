FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SABIC decision on Exxon petrochemicals venture likely by Q2 2017 - acting CEO
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 10:16 AM / in a year

SABIC decision on Exxon petrochemicals venture likely by Q2 2017 - acting CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 28 (Reuters) - A decision on whether Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) will go ahead with a joint venture with Exxon Mobil will likely be made by the second quarter of 2017, SABIC’s acting chief executive said.

“We are positive it would go ahead,” Yousef Abdullah al-Benyan added in an interview with Reuters.

SABIC is studying the possibility of launching a jointly-owned petrochemicals complex with an affiliate of Exxon Mobil on the United States’ Gulf Coast, the pair said on Monday. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Reem Shamseddine; Writing by David French)

