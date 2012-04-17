FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SABIC CEO says good results expected in coming quarters
April 17, 2012 / 7:35 AM / in 5 years

SABIC CEO says good results expected in coming quarters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, April 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Basic Industries’ (SABIC) chief executive said on Tuesday that he expected good results in the coming quarters if the economy is stable in Europe.

“Prices are still reasonable within the economic situation...we will make good results in the coming quarters if there are no jitters in Europe,” Mohamed al-Mady told a news conference.

SABIC, the world’s biggest petrochemical firm by market value, said its first quarter net profit fell 5 percent to 7.27 billion riyals ($1.94 billion) from a year earlier on higher input prices, but came in above market expectations.

