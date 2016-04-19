SABIC seeking fertiliser, chemical buys; may sell some U.S., Asia assets

RIYADH, April 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) is seeking acquisitions to strengthen its fertiliser business and could announce purchases in the chemicals and polymers sectors by the end of the third quarter, its acting chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

The fertiliser purchases would be outside the kingdom and cover ammonia, urea and specialty urea products, Yousef Abdullah al-Benyan said in an interview on the sidelines of a news conference.

The company, one of the world’s largest petrochemicals firms, is also evaluating whether to sell some of its assets in its polymers and specialty business, with a decision expected by the end of the year.

Benyan said any divestments would most likely happen in Asia and the United States. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Reem Shamseddine; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)