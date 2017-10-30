FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED--(OFFICIAL)-Saudi Sabic says expects better Q4 in U.S. market
Sections
Featured
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
World
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
Cyber security ETF backer says Nasdaq axed over management
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cyber security ETF backer says Nasdaq axed over management
First charges in Russia probe could be unsealed
First charges in Russia probe could be unsealed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2017 / 8:41 AM / in an hour

CORRECTED--(OFFICIAL)-Saudi Sabic says expects better Q4 in U.S. market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects after company specifies better Q4 outlook refers specifically to U.S. market)

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) expects its fourth quarter in the United States will be better than its third quarter, when the firm posted its highest overall net profit since June 2015, its chief executive said on Monday.

SABIC, the world’s fourth-biggest petrochemicals company, reported a 10.7 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Sunday, beating analysts’ estimates.

Chief Executive Yousef al-Benyan told a news conference that he expects the market in the United States will be better in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter when business was affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The company has agreed with board on the need to look at acquisition options in North America, China and Africa, he said. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddin and Katie Paul; writing by Saeed Azhar; editing by Tom Arnold and Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.