Polish PM says SABIC eager to invest in Poland
April 23, 2012 / 3:15 PM / 5 years ago

Polish PM says SABIC eager to invest in Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Basic Industries Corp , the world’s biggest petrochemical firm, has expressed interest in buying Polish chemical companies and co-operating with PKN Orlen, Poland’s prime minister was quoted as saying on Monday.

Donald Tusk was visiting Saudi Arabia with the chief executive of PKN Orlen, Poland’s top refining and petrochemical firm, and officials and businessmen.

“It is very likely that apart from SABIC’s active participation in a potential privatisation of Polish firms, a mutual enterprise on quite a large scale in the petrochemical sector between Orlen and SABIC will be possible,” Tusk was quoted as saying by the Polish press agency PAP. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Dan Lalor)

