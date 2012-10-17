FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Saudi SABIC Q3 profit drops 23 pct, beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 17, 2012 / 5:56 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Saudi SABIC Q3 profit drops 23 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q3 net profit 6.3 bln riyals vs 8.2 bln yr-ago

* Results beat average analysts’ forecast

* Decline due to lower product prices

* Several SABIC units had already reported falling Q3 income

DUBAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the world’s biggest petrochemicals group by market value, posted a 23 percent slump in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday, citing lower product pricing for the decline.

The chemicals, metals and fertilisers conglomerate earned net income of 6.3 billion riyals ($1.68 billion) in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a record profit of 8.2 billion riyals a year ago, it said in a bourse statement.

Despite the decline, the performance beat analysts’ forecasts. Nine analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average that Saudi Arabia’s largest listed company would earn 6.01 billion riyals in the quarter.

Several SABIC units had already reported their quarterly results, with Saudi Arabian Fertiliser Co (Safco) saying its net profit dipped 5.1 percent, and Yanbu National Petrochemical Co (Yansab) reporting a halving of income.

In 2011, SABIC enjoyed a bumper year of record profits and growth as new production lines started up and world chemical prices were buoyed by demand in Asia.

But as weak global economic conditions this year weighed on demand, product prices fell. SABIC also had temporary operational shutdowns at some plants.

SABIC is particularly vulnerable to world economic conditions because its products are used in so many industries globally, including construction and car manufacturing.

Analysts have said the outlook for next quarter is little better, but that the company should benefit in 2013 from the addition of significant new revenue from its Saudi Kayan unit, which will start full operations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.