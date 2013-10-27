FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi SABIC Q3 net profit rises 2.5 percent
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2013 / 5:38 AM / 4 years ago

Saudi SABIC Q3 net profit rises 2.5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) on Sunday posted a 2.5 percent rise in its third-quarter net profit, roughly in line with analysts’ forecasts.

SABIC, one of the world’s biggest petrochemicals groups, said in a bourse statement that its net income for the three months to Sept. 30 was 6.47 billion riyals ($1.73 billion) compared to 6.31 billion riyals in the same period last year.

The company cited higher sales volumes, favourable prices for some products and lower financial charges.

Nine analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast SABIC would earn, on average, 6.4 billion riyals for the third quarter.

The financial performance of SABIC, which makes petrochemicals, metals and fertilisers, is closely tied to the world economy because its products are used extensively in construction, car manufacturing and other major consumer goods.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.