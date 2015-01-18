FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's SABIC posts 29 pct Q4 net profit slump on lower prices
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 18, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi's SABIC posts 29 pct Q4 net profit slump on lower prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), one of the world’s largest petrochemicals groups, reported a 29 percent plunge in fourth-quarter net income on Sunday, widely missing analysts’ forecasts.

The Gulf’s largest listed company earned 4.36 billion riyals ($1.16 billion) in the quarter to Dec. 31 compared to 6.16 billion riyals in the year-earlier period, SABIC said in a bourse statement.

SABIC, which is 70 percent state-owned, attributed the fall in profits to lower average prices for the products which it sold, although this was partly offset by lower feedstock prices.

The profit was well below the average forecast of seven analysts polled by Reuters, who had predicted a quarterly profit of 5.50 billion riyals. ($1 = 3.7533 riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.