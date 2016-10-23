FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Saudi's SABIC says starts commercial ops at part of new rubber plant
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2016 / 6:30 AM / 10 months ago

Saudi's SABIC says starts commercial ops at part of new rubber plant

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) said on Sunday that it started commercial operations the previous day at the polybutadiene industrial rubber part of its KEMYA joint venture with a unit of Exxon Mobil.

The Saudi firm, one of the world's largest petrochemicals groups, added in a bourse filing that it had also begun trial operations at the ethylene propylene diene monomer unit of the KEMYA complex on Friday.

The financial impact of the start of commercial operations at the polybutadiene unit would be reflected in its fourth-quarter earnings, while the ethylene propylene diene monomer business would likely reach full capacity in the first quarter of 2017.

Al-Jubail Petrochemical Company (KEMYA) rubber plant cost $3.4 billion and is a joint venture between SABIC and Exxon Chemical Arabia, a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil.

The project will supply over 400,000 metric tonnes per year of rubber, thermoplastic polymers and carbon black for domestic markets and for export to Asia, according to the statement.

Reporting by Celine Aswad and Maha El Dahan; Writing by David French; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.