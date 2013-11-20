FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sabine Oil & Gas Q3 output up 48 pct to 184 mmcfe/day
#Market News
November 20, 2013 / 1:15 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Sabine Oil & Gas Q3 output up 48 pct to 184 mmcfe/day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Sabine Oil & Gas LLC : * Announces third quarter 2013 financial and operational results * Says Q3 total production of 184 mmcfe/d represents a 48% increase over the

third quarter of 2012 * for the fourth quarter of 2013, the company expects to expend

approximately $125 million on drilling and completion activities * revenues from production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids

increased to $96 million in Q3 2013, an increase of 131% * Says production volumes during the three months ended September 30, 2013 were

16.9 bcfe, an increase of 5.46 bcfe * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

