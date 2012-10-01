FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Sabine Pass sells $420 mln in notes
October 1, 2012 / 9:11 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Sabine Pass sells $420 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Sabine Pass LNG LP, a wholly
owned subsidiary of Cheniere Energy Partners LP, on
Monday sold $420 million of senior secured notes, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service. 
    Credit Suisse and HSBC were the joint bookrunning managers
for the sale.

BORROWER: SABINE PASS

AMT $420 MLN    COUPON 6.5 PCT     MATURITY    11/01/2020   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   05/01/2013 
MOODY'S B1      YIELD 6.5 PCT      SETTLEMENT  10/16/2012   
S&P BB-PLUS     SPREAD 525 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

