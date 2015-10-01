FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's state pension fund says SABMiller "must remain" on Joburg bourse
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 1, 2015 / 2:36 PM / 2 years ago

S.Africa's state pension fund says SABMiller "must remain" on Joburg bourse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The chief executive of South African state-owned pension fund said on Thursday that SABMiller must remain listed on the Johannesburg exchange if the brewer gets taken over by Anheuser-Busch InBev.

SABMiller, with a market capitalization of 1.3 trillion rand ($94.20 billion), is the largest company on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, accounting for 12 percent of its value.

“SAB is a very important company in the South African economy and it very significant to the JSE. It must remain on the JSE,” Dan Matjila, CEo of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), told Reuters.

The PIC, which manages more than 1.6 trillion rand pensions on behalf of civil servants, is the fourth-largest shareholder in SABMiller with a 3.4 percent stake. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.