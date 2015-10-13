FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European drink stocks rally on AB InBev proposed takeover of SAB
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 13, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

European drink stocks rally on AB InBev proposed takeover of SAB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - European food and beverage stocks rallied on Tuesday after SABMiller accepted a takeover proposal at the fifth time of asking from Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI).

The STOXX Europe 600 Food & Beverage Index was up 1.5 percent, outperforming a 0.6 percent drop in the broader, pan-European STOXX 600 index.

After repeated rebuttals from its next largest rival, AB InBev said it was willing in principle to pay 44 pounds in cash per SABMiller share, with a partial share alternative set at a discount and limited to 41 percent of the SABMiller shares.

SABMiller shares were up 9.1 percent at 39.51 pounds, while ABI shares advanced 4 percent. Rival Diageo rose 0.4 percent, Heineken gained 1.1 percent although Carlsberg edged down by 0.3 percent.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.