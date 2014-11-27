FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SABMiller, Coca-Cola and local firm to create African bottler
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 27, 2014 / 7:32 AM / 3 years ago

SABMiller, Coca-Cola and local firm to create African bottler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - SABMiller Plc, The Coca-Cola Company and Gutsche Family Investments (GFI) are combining their soft drinks bottling operations in South and East Africa to create a group with $2.9 billion in revenue across 12 fast-growing markets.

The new company, which will be headquartered in South Africa, will be 57 percent owned by the brewer, 31.7 percent by GFI, which is the majority owner of Coca-Cola Sabco, and 11.3 percent owned by The Coca-Cola Company, the groups said on Thursday.

“The opportunity is significant, with favourable demographics and economic development pointing to excellent growth prospects,” said Alan Clark, SABMiller Chief Executive.

“This also signifies a strengthening of our strategic relationship with The Coca-Cola Company.” (Reporting by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.