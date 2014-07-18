FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SABMiller sells stake in Tsogo Sun for $710.7 mln
#Beverages - Brewers
July 18, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-SABMiller sells stake in Tsogo Sun for $710.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - SABMiller Plc :

* Has sold, through its wholly owned subsidiary SABSA Holdings Limited, 293,896,315 ordinary shares of Tsogo Sun Holdings limited at 25.75 ZAR per placing share for a total gross consideration of 7.6 billion rand ($710.67 million)

* SABMiller expects repurchase to be effective on or about 5 September 2014

* Placing shares will settle on 28 July 2014

* Following executive purchase and repurchase, SABMiller will no longer hold any ordinary shares in Tsogo Sun Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [SAB.L TSHJ.J] ($1 = 10.6942 South African Rand)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
