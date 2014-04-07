FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SABMiller Beverages South Africa chairman to step down
April 7, 2014

BRIEF-SABMiller Beverages South Africa chairman to step down

April 7 (Reuters) - SABMiller Plc

* Norman Adami will stand down as chairman of SABMiller Beverages South Africa with effect from 1 July 2014, and will be retiring from group with effect from 31 July 2014

* Mauricio Leyva, currently managing director of Beer South Africa, will become chairman and managing director of SAB Ltd in South Africa, reporting to Mark Bowman

* With effect from July 1, SABMiller’s South African and African regions will be consolidated into one region for management purposes, Mark Bowman, currently managing director of SABMiller Africa, will become managing director of enlarged SABMiller Africa region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

