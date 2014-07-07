FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SABMiller to sell stake in Tsogo Sun
#Beverages - Brewers
July 7, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-SABMiller to sell stake in Tsogo Sun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - SABMiller Plc :

* SabMiller, in co-operation with Tsogo Sun, has completed strategic review and decided to dispose of up to all of its ordinary shares in tsogo sun (“ordinary shares”) through two conditional transactions

* Fully marketed secondary placing of up to about 305 million ordinary shares to selected South African and international institutional investors

* Buy back by Tsogo Sun of at least approximately 130 million ordinary shares for an aggregate consideration of R 2.8 billion (approximately $260 million)

* Books are expected to open on or about July 14 and close on or about July 18, with trade date of July 21 and settlement date of July 28

* SabSA has agreed to reserve up to R200 million (approximately $18.6 million) of placing shares for executive participants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

