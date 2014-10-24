FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SABmiller CFO Wilson to also handle investor relations
October 24, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-SABmiller CFO Wilson to also handle investor relations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Sabmiller Plc :

* Senior management changes

* Chief executive Alan Clark has initiated a further realignment of responsibilities within group’s executive committee

* Chief financial officer, Jamie Wilson, will assume responsibility for investor relations alongside his other financial areas

* Group director of corporate finance and development, Domenic de Lorenzo, will assume additional responsibility for group strategy

* General counsel, John Davidson, will assume responsibility for regulatory affairs, communications and sustainable development, in addition to legal and company secretarial

* Catherine May, group’s director of corporate affairs, will leave group at end of this month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
