BRIEF-SABMiller says Hüseyin Akin appointed CEO of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Sabmiller Plc

* Hüseyin M. Akin appointed CEO of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa

* Hüseyin Akin currently serves as deputy CEO of Beverage Group (comprising beer and soft drinks operations) of Anadolu Efes and is chairman of Coca-Cola Içecek’s (CCI) subsidiary boards

* He will take up his role as CEO of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa after its establishment, subject to requisite regulatory approvals

* From 1 March 2015, he will lead strategic and integration planning for new bottler which will serve 12 high-growth countries in southern and east Africa and account for approximately 40 pct of all Coca-Cola beverage volumes in Africa