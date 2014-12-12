FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SABMiller says Hüseyin Akin appointed CEO of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa
December 12, 2014 / 7:32 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-SABMiller says Hüseyin Akin appointed CEO of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Sabmiller Plc

* Hüseyin M. Akin appointed CEO of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa

* Have named Hüseyin M. Akin as chief executive officer designate of Coca-Cola beverages africa

* Hüseyin Akin currently serves as deputy CEO of Beverage Group (comprising beer and soft drinks operations) of Anadolu Efes and is chairman of Coca-Cola Içecek’s (CCI) subsidiary boards

* He will take up his role as CEO of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa after its establishment, subject to requisite regulatory approvals

* From 1 March 2015, he will lead strategic and integration planning for new bottler which will serve 12 high-growth countries in southern and east Africa and account for approximately 40 pct of all Coca-Cola beverage volumes in Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

