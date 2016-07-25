FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Buyout funds eye alliances for SABMiller's Pilsner, CEE brands - sources
July 25, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

Buyout funds eye alliances for SABMiller's Pilsner, CEE brands - sources

Pamela Barbaglia

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. and European buyout funds are gearing up for SABMiller's sale of its central and eastern European beer brands with some seeking to join forces to snap up assets worth up to 7 billion euros ($7.69 billion), sources familiar with the matter said.

London-based Advent has been conducting preliminary work for several months and has emerged as one of the most determined suitors, the sources said.

Mid-sized investment firms including Mid Europa Partners and Czech family office R2G are discussing their options with some bigger Western funds including U.S. buyout funds KKR and Bain Capital and European funds BC Partners and PAI Partners, the sources said.

Japan's Asahi Group Holdings has also signalled interest, they added.

AB InBev, SABMiller, Advent, KKR, BC Partners, PAI and R2G declined to comment while Bain Capital and Mid Europa Partners weren't immediately available for comment. (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Martinne Geller in London, Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt, Agnieszka Barteczko in Warsaw and Ritsuko Shimizu in Tokyo; editing by Freya Berry)

