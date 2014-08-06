FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SABMiller names chairman designate from Rio Tinto
August 6, 2014 / 8:21 AM / 3 years ago

SABMiller names chairman designate from Rio Tinto

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - SABMiller Plc has appointed Rio Tinto Chairman Jan du Plessis as an independent director with plans for him to become chairman of the brewer next year.

Du Plessis, 60, will succeed John Manser as chairman following SABMiller’s annual general meeting in July 2015, the company said on Wednesday.

Du Plessis said he would like to continue serving as chairman of Australian mining giant Rio Tinto following the appointment, though he plans to step down from the board of Marks and Spencer Group, where he is currently a director.

Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely

