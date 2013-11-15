FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SABMiller re-appoints John Manser as acting chairman
November 15, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

SABMiller re-appoints John Manser as acting chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Brewer SABMiller has re-appointed John Manser as acting chairman due to a deterioration in the health of chairman Graham Mackay, it said on Friday.

Manser was acting chairman for five months earlier this year when Mackay took medical leave of absence to focus on his treatment following surgery for a brain tumour in April.

Mackay recovered sufficiently to return to his role in September, but following a recent sudden worsening of his condition, the board has agreed to his request for a further leave of absence.

SABMiller said its board will continue to keep the position under review.

