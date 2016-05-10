FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's antitrust authority conditionally approves SABMiller, Coke bottling deal
May 10, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

South Africa's antitrust authority conditionally approves SABMiller, Coke bottling deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 10 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Competition Tribunal on Tuesday conditionally approved a merger between SABMiller and Coca-Cola to merge African soft drink operations into what would be the continent’s biggest Coke drinks bottler.

The Tribunal said it will provide reasons for its approval in due course.

In a bid to fast-track the regulatory probe of the deal, SABMiller and Coca-Cola struck a deal with the government last week that included an investment of 800 million rand ($53 million) to support small businesses and a three-year freeze on layoffs. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
