UPDATE 1-SABMiller loses Corona Extra licence in Australia
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 9, 2012 / 8:26 AM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-SABMiller loses Corona Extra licence in Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Global brewer SABMiller said its newly acquired Foster’s business had lost a licence to import and distribute Corona Extra lager in Australia.

Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo, which makes Corona, told SABMiller it was terminating Foster’s licence following its acquisition by SABMiller in December last year.

That deal combined Foster’s with SABMiller’s premium lager brands in Australia, including Peroni, Miller Genuine Draft and Grolsh.

Around 600,000 hectolitres of Corona Extra were sold in Australia in 2011 compared with the overall lager market of 18 million hectolitres.

SABMillier said in a statement on Friday that its expected financial returns from the Fosters’s takeover would be broadly unchanged.

Shares in SABMiller were down 0.8 percent to 2,595.5 pence at 0821 GMT versus a 0.1 percent weaker FTSE 100 index.

0 : 0
