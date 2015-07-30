FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#New Issues News
July 30, 2015 / 1:51 AM / 2 years ago

SABMiller gives guidance on rare corporate Kangaroo bond

John Weavers

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 30 (IFR) - SABMiller, a London-based multinational brewing and beverage company, has announced an offering of Australian dollar five-year medium-term notes via joint lead managers ANZ and Westpac.

Price guidance has been released at 135bp area over asset swaps for a trade due to price later today or tomorrow.

Although the issue, through FBG Treasury (Aust) Pty Ltd, is technically a domestic corporate offering, investors will treat it like a rare corporate Kangaroo because its global parent company is the guarantor.

SABMiller is the world’s second-largest brewer in revenue terms, and rated A3/A- (Moody‘s/S&P). (Reporting By John Weavers; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

