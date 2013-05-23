SABMiller earnings rise thanks to Latin America, Africa surges

BRUSSELS, May 23 (Reuters) - SABMiller, the world’s second biggest brewer, reported higher full-year profits thanks to a sharp increase in earnings in Latin America and Africa.

SABMiller, the maker of Miller, Grolsch, Peroni and Pilsner Urquell, said on Thursday adjusted earnings per share increased by 11 percent to 238.7 U.S. cents, almost matching the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S average forecast of 239 cents.

The London- and Johannesburg-listed company, which earns 75 percent of its profit from emerging markets, said it expected trading conditions to be broadly unchanged.