Africa and Latam thirst for beer drives SABMiller

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Strong growth in Africa and Latin America helped global brewer SABMiller offset a fall in beer drinking in Europe and North America as the Peroni and Grolsh beermaker beat forecasts with a 12 percent rise in annual earnings.

The world’s second biggest brewer earns 70 percent of its profits from fast-growing emerging markets which helps insulate it from tough mature markets where hard-pressed consumers are economising at the bar and drink less beer at home.

The London-based brewer, which bought Foster’s in December with its near-half share of the Australian beer market, was boosted by strong beer markets in Colombia and Peru in Latin America and in countries like Tanzania and Zambia in Africa.

“Trading conditions are expected to be broadly unchanged with further growth in our developing markets but no more than modest improvement in consumer spending in some more developed economies,” the group said in an annual results statement on Thursday.

The brewer, which has expanded rapidly over the last two decades from its South African roots, reported adjusted earnings per share of 214.8 U.S. cents for its year to end-March beating a company-compiled consensus of 209 cents.

It said it would raise its full-year dividend 12 percent to 91 cents a share.