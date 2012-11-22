SABMiller first half profit rises 12 percent

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - SABMiller, the world’s second-biggest brewer, posted a 12 percent rise in first half profit, as the acquisition of Foster’s helped offset slowing growth in some emerging markets.

The maker of Miller Lite, Grolsch and Peroni on Thursday posted an adjusted pretax profit of $2.759 billion in the six months to the end of September on sales 11 percent higher at $17.47 billion.

The company, which raised the interim dividend by 12 percent to 24 cents, said the positive impact from acquisitions and business combinations seen in the first half would reduce in the latter part of the year.