FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SABMiller first half profit rises 12 percent
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
November 22, 2012 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

SABMiller first half profit rises 12 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - SABMiller, the world’s second-biggest brewer, posted a 12 percent rise in first half profit, as the acquisition of Foster’s helped offset slowing growth in some emerging markets.

The maker of Miller Lite, Grolsch and Peroni on Thursday posted an adjusted pretax profit of $2.759 billion in the six months to the end of September on sales 11 percent higher at $17.47 billion.

The company, which raised the interim dividend by 12 percent to 24 cents, said the positive impact from acquisitions and business combinations seen in the first half would reduce in the latter part of the year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.