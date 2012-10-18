FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-SABMiller posts first-half beer volumes up 4 percent
October 18, 2012 / 6:26 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-SABMiller posts first-half beer volumes up 4 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with codes)

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - SABMiller, the world’s second-biggest brewer, posted an expected 4 percent rise in underlying first half beer volumes after growth across most of its regions, including Europe where sales were boosted by selective price reductions.

The Miller Lite, Grolsch and Peroni maker, which earns 70 percent of its profit from fast-growing emerging markets, also reported on Thursday an 8 percent rise in organic, constant currency group revenue in the six months to September.

The 4 percent underlying quarterly rise in beer volumes, after stripping out the effects of acquisitions, matched an analyst consensus forecast of 4 percent and follows a 5 percent volume rise in its first quarter. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Rhys Jones)

