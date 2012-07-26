FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SABMiller gains from return to growth in East Europe
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 10:18 AM / in 5 years

SABMiller gains from return to growth in East Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Beer drinkers in emerging markets helped global brewer SABMiller to a 5 percent quarterly rise in underlying beer volumes on Thursday as strong growth there, especially a rebound in eastern Europe, offset continued declines in North America.

The world’s second-biggest brewer and maker of Miller Lite, Grolsch and Peroni beers added price rises pushed up revenue 8 percent in its April-June first quarter, as it added that group trading was in line with its own expectations.

The 5 percent underlying quarterly rise, coming after stripping out the effects of acquisitions, beat a consensus forecast of 3 percent in a company-compiled survey, and follows a 3 percent volume rise in its year to end-March 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.