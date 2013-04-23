FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SABMiller brings forward Clark appointment as CEO
April 23, 2013 / 7:21 AM / in 4 years

SABMiller brings forward Clark appointment as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Global brewer SABMiller said it had brought forward the appointment of its new chief executive, Alan Clark.

Clark, who has been chief operating officer since last July, had been due to take over in July this year from 63-year-old executive chairman Graham Mackay, with the intention that Mackay would then move to a non-executive role.

Mackay has been diagnosed with a tumour, underwent surgery on Monday, and will now follow a course of treatment, the company said.

“The transition of management responsibilities to Alan Clark is already well advanced. The group is in excellent hands, and Alan will now simply pick up the remaining executive responsibilities a little sooner than expected,” Mackay said in a note to employees on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
