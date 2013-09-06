FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SABMiller chairman Graham Mackay resumes duties after surgery
September 6, 2013

SABMiller chairman Graham Mackay resumes duties after surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Global brewer SABMiller on Friday said Graham Mackay resumed his duties as non-executive chairman on Sept. 5, following a medical leave of absence granted by the board in May 2013.

Mackay was diagnosed with a brain tumor in April, leading the board to accelerate the planned promotion of Alan Clark to chief executive. At the time, Mackay became non-executive chairman.

Mackay, who joined Souh African Breweries in 1978 and was chief executive since 1999, had surgery and underwent treatment.

The maker of the Miller brands, Grolsch and Peroni Nastro Azzurro said John Manser, who had been acting chairman during Mackay’s absence, had resumed his former position as deputy Chairman and senior independent director.

