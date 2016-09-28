FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dissident SABMiller shareholder Aberdeen disappointed with vote
September 28, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

Dissident SABMiller shareholder Aberdeen disappointed with vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Aberdeen Asset Management , an SABMiller shareholder that opposed the brewer's takeover by Anheuser Busch InBev, said it was "obviously disappointed by not surprised by" the resounding approval shareholders of SABMiller gave the deal.

SAB shareholders overwhelmingly approved the 79 billion pound ($102.8 billion) takeover on Wednesday.

"Whilst the vote has not gone our way we do take comfort that our engagement with the board and management helped to secure a better deal for our clients albeit the final price still significantly undervalued SABMiller in our view," the company said in a statement.

Aberdeen owns a 1.2 percent stake in SABMiller worth over $1 billion, according to Reuters data, making it the company's 12th largest shareholder.

$1 = 0.7683 pounds Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Jason Neely

