UPDATE 1-AB InBev announces up to 8-part jumbo bond
#Market News
January 13, 2016 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-AB InBev announces up to 8-part jumbo bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(ADDS initial price thoughts)

By Mike Gambale

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (IFR) - Brewing giant AB InBev on Wednesday announced its much-awaited bond to help finance its purchase rival SABMiller, an up to eight-part jumbo deal expected to price later in the day.

Initial price thoughts on the deal are the different maturities are as follows:

3-year: T+120 area

5-year: T+145 area

7-year: T+165 area

10-year: T+180 area

20-year: T+210 area

30-year: T+225 area

There are also three-year and five-year floating-rate notes at the Libor equivalents.

Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Marc Carnegie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
