UPDATE 1-AB InBev in talks to raise up to $70 bln for SABMiller-Bloomberg
September 29, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-AB InBev in talks to raise up to $70 bln for SABMiller-Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev SA is in talks with lenders including Bank of America and Banco Santander to raise as much as $70 billion as it prepares to approach rival SABMiller Plc for a takeover, Bloomberg reported.

AB InBev, the world's largest brewer, is working with about 10 banks to arrange $50 billion to $70 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1OEotG1)

SABMiller is signaling it may consider an offer of about 43-45 pounds per share, Bloomberg cited two of the people as saying.

Deutsche Bank AG, BNP Paribas SA and Societe Generale SA have also submitted financing proposals, Bloomberg reported.

There has also been informal contact between the companies after AB InBev said earlier this month it had approached its smaller rival for a deal, according to the Bloomberg report.

AB InBev, SABMiller, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas and Societe Generale were not immediately available for comment. BofA and Banco Santander declined to comment.

A merger between the companies would create a giant that would produce a third of the world’s beer and have a market value of about $275 billion at current prices. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

