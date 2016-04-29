FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AB InBev offers to sell some SAB assets to gain EU approval
April 29, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

AB InBev offers to sell some SAB assets to gain EU approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev said it had offered to sell the entire Central and Eastern Europe assets of SABMiller Plc to gain EU antitrust approval for its $100 billion-plus takeover of the British firm.

The sale would be subject to approval for the SAB takeover deal by the European Commission and the successful closing of the deal, which is expected to occur in the second half of this year.

SAB’s Central and Eastern Europe assets include operations in Hungary, Romania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland.

The proposed divestments would be in addition to the agreed sale of SAB beer brands Peroni, Grolsch and Meantime and their related businesses, AB InBev said. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

